Vesper: from an Italian team, a new alien puzzle platformer is coming

The Italian developers of Cordens Interactive announce the marketing period of Vesper, an intriguing scrolling adventure full of platform, stealth and puzzle elements created in collaboration with Deck13 Spotlight.

The new project signed by the Milanese software house founded by Tommaso Loiacono and Matteo Marzorati transports the user on a full alien planet of dangers and riddles to solve. Our job is to interpret Seven, a little android abandoned on this distant world dominated by the structures left by an ancient hyper-technological civilization now extinct.

In describing Vesper, the Cordens Interactive team says they drew inspiration from the cult platformer of the 90s and from the modern adventures that base their experience on the resolution of the puzzles and on the stealth. Between daring pursuits and more "relaxed" phases in which to appreciate the goodness of the graphic sector, the title promises to broaden its playful and content range by progressing in the adventure thanks to the entry of objects such as Drive Gun, a weapon to be used to absorb light, create darkness and control the minds of mechanical beings crossed by Seven.

The gameplay video published by Deck13's YouTube channel managers indicates Vesper coming out in 2021 on PC, but of course our hope can only be to see this intriguing puzzle platform land on consoles such as PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.