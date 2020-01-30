Vesemir will star in the movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Share it:

Last week we learned that Netflix had given the green light to an animated film set in the universe The Witcher (with the name The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) after the overwhelming success reaped by the real action series starring Henry Cavill.

Now this movie is available in the Netflix database and thanks to the synopsis that has been published in its file we know that the story will revolve around the years of formation of Vesemir, mentor of Geralt de Rivia in the novels, the video games and any extended history of the franchise.

This discards any initial hypothesis about a movie centered on Geralt once again and the followers of Andrzej Sapkowski's works will appreciate being given some prominence to a figure of such importance in this universe.

Now that we know that Vesemir will be the protagonist, surely all those who have been trying for Mark Hamill to play this character will be mobilized again for months. If you start by giving him the role to give voice to the animated version, we may end up seeing the actor in the series and who knows if in later real-action movies.

The Witcher has worked as a shot on his arrival at Netflix demonstrating that Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has perfectly understood the world of the license that he has adapted as a showrunner of the project. So much so that there is already a second season underway with a release date for next year.

The wait will become more bearable with this new film that are being made by the animators who gave life to a series of television animation with thousands of followers around the world. This is The Legend of Korra, a franchise that also jumped into the game with much less success than The Witcher.