Very thin?! Adele fans ask you not to lose weight after PHOTOS on the beach

After making his divorce public, it seems that Adele is experiencing her best stage, as the interpreter of ‘Love in the dark’He wanted to start 2020 next to his friend Harry Styles.

The English received the new year also in the company of James Corden on the beaches of Anguilla.

The locals, excited to recognize her, asked for autographs and photos to which Adele kindly agreed.

Meanwhile, in social networks English fans wondered if Adele will compose a song for Harry.

But what drew attention was how thin the famous looks since it separated:

And it is that for anyone it has been a secret that the interpreter of ‘Million Years Ago’ has been working very hard to lose the extra pounds she had after separating from Simon Konecki last April.

Immediately, his worried fans wondered if the English one is fine:

"Wait, Adele looks very thin here, should we worry?"

"I bet she's been on a diet to reach her ideal weight, which is excellent for her, but we're not used to seeing her like this before, that's why it's so shocking"

With information from The Blast.

You may also like: Adele is you? The singer reappears next to Santa and looks IRRECONOCIBLE