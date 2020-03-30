very entertaining taking everything to the limit

Share it:

There are only a few days left for Netflix to premiere the fourth season of ‘La casa de papel’ this Friday, April 3. It is undoubtedly its great premiere of the month and in its own way it will be benefited by the coronavirus, since the obligatory confinement at home leaves us with more free time to watch series or movies. Being already a historical success for the platform, the bombshell that could be This new batch of episodes is off the scale.

In Espinof we have already had the opportunity to see the first five episodes and the series is still just as entertaining and addictive as before. The forceful end of the third has given rise to a series of interesting conflicts that have given a different energy to the robbery of the Bank of Spain, although it is also fair to recognize that the more excessive nature of ‘La casa de papel’ has also made it sand get closer than ever to jump the shark irreversibly.

At full speed

‘The paper house’ has always been a series that plays with the balance of power. The Professor had shown himself to be one step ahead of the police at almost all times, which even helped the band's image among the public to play in his favor. The big change that was introduced at the end of the season is that the character played by Álvaro Morte completely lost control and chaos broke out.

In the fourth it is time to deal with that and try to redirect the situation in order to find a way to get out of the Bank of Spain alive and also save Lisbon from a life behind bars practically assured. Of course, do not expect it to be an easy path, because everything will get even more complicated, even within the dynamics marked so far in the gang of robbers, before there is light at the end of the tunnel.

All this leads to the fourth season being vibrant from the very beginning of it, despite the fact that the relations between police and robbers will give rise to a moment of calm that in reality both parties will try to take advantage of to put themselves in an advantageous situation, since Sierra is revealed once again as a fearsome adversary for The Professor and his.

What does not convince me so much is that I understand that the series lives on conflict to hook the viewer, but in this fourth season perhaps the resource is overused and some plots are created that the viewer may find it difficult to assume. There is a limit to what you can ask him to assume as possible and Alex Pina, creator of ‘The Paper House’, had always played with it, but there comes a point where instead of trying to outdo yourself you should look for other approaches.

Lights and shadows of season 4

This affects both the activity of the band within the Bank of Spain and what happens abroad, since it jumps fluidly from one side to the other so that boredom is impossible. You may not believe it, but you keep having a pipe and you just want to keep moving forward. We will assess later to what extent it is sustained, but I do not think that Those who think that the important thing is the trip have a lot to complain about beyond certain attitudes of some characters.

In addition, those responsible for ‘The Paper House’ have reserved some surprises such as the growth of the character of Belén Cuesta, whom we already briefly saw at the end of the third season. In this regard it is better not to know anything and to have some patience instead of thinking about what she is doing there. Everything comes.

A specific detail – quiet that will be the only one that comments and also I do not think it is a spoiler at all – that I would like to highlight is the greatest importance of the character of Marseille, since he had very little presence in the third and his minutes grow here on screen and Luka Peros knows how to take advantage of it. Not to mention the strange couple that forms with The Professor, where the comic prevails but there is also time for more dramatic rather inspired notes.

Beyond that, the action doses are increased, sometimes perhaps a little artificially, but it does not make it worse. This is linked to a more visceral evolution of history in many cases, opting for push things to extreme situations to prevent interest from falling. The funny thing is that later, perhaps more leisurely moments may work even better, such as those flashbacks that are still used to be able to have Berlin again, although in the end it is the balance between the two that really makes 'La casa de papel' a such an entertaining proposition.

In short

‘The paper house’ is still a guarantee of having a good time in this fourth season, although perhaps more than ever trust a series of script turns that ask too much of the viewer. There may be those who already think that this happened in previous sets of episodes, but it was here when I started to see that the series could collapse. Luckily this was not the case.