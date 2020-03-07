TV Shows

Verónica del Castillo against the march of March 8

March 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Mexico City.- Verónica del Castillo, sister of actress Kate del Castillo, participated in the forum "Meeting of women with cause, strategies, challenges and challenges of all generations", which was held in the Chamber of Deputies. In this forum, the journalist commented before the media that she will not be part of the march of this March 8 where different feminist groups to demand a stop to gender violence, within the framework of International Women's Day.

I will not go because I have participated in many marches and unfortunately I think they do not help much.

"My work is going to be from another point, in addition to that I am not going to lend myself to be used to be partisan because there are many infiltrates and there can be a lot of violence, so I do not want things to be misunderstood," said Verónica del Castle.

However, Kate del Castillo's sister will not stop supporting with a meditation to bring positive beliefs to women and create a change of consciousness. The journalist also said she did not agree with the phrase # UnDíaSinMujeres:

We should not send that quantum message of death, without women, it should be # UnDíaConMujeresPeroUnidas, but for equality, solidarity and justice.

Several celebrities will participate in the march that will take place tomorrow Sunday in Mexico City.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.