Verónica del Castillo against the march of March 8

Mexico City.- Verónica del Castillo, sister of actress Kate del Castillo, participated in the forum "Meeting of women with cause, strategies, challenges and challenges of all generations", which was held in the Chamber of Deputies. In this forum, the journalist commented before the media that she will not be part of the march of this March 8 where different feminist groups to demand a stop to gender violence, within the framework of International Women's Day.

I will not go because I have participated in many marches and unfortunately I think they do not help much.

"My work is going to be from another point, in addition to that I am not going to lend myself to be used to be partisan because there are many infiltrates and there can be a lot of violence, so I do not want things to be misunderstood," said Verónica del Castle.

However, Kate del Castillo's sister will not stop supporting with a meditation to bring positive beliefs to women and create a change of consciousness. The journalist also said she did not agree with the phrase # UnDíaSinMujeres:

We should not send that quantum message of death, without women, it should be # UnDíaConMujeresPeroUnidas, but for equality, solidarity and justice.

Several celebrities will participate in the march that will take place tomorrow Sunday in Mexico City.