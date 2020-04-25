Veronica Castro's mother dies at 85 years of age

Share it:

Verónica Castro is in mourning, since she announced the sad death of her mother, Socorro Castro Alva, who was 85 years old, and was the engine that prompted her to become the great actress that she is today.

According to various entertainment sites, Veronica's mother ceased to exist after being admitted to a Mexico City clinic, and although in February the lady had already been admitted due to kidney failure problems, she once again went to the emergency room , although the details of his death are unknown.

Recall that Verónica Castro always kept her mother's health private, since on more than one occasion she said that she was delicate, but she never went into details, since she did not want to divert topics from her career with her.

It is worth mentioning that Doña Socorro was a second mother to her grandson Cristian Castro and Michel, since she was aware of them when Veronica had to work, since it is well known that she never followed up with her children's parents due to certain differences.

In addition, the lady, who was well known in the media as Doña Soco, was in some interviews with her daughter, where she was looked at with tremendous bearing and elegance.

It is worth mentioning that fans and colleagues of the show gave condolences to the protagonist of The Rich Also Cry, who achieved world fame several years ago.

