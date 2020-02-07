Verónica Castro will open her heart in an interview with Galilea Montijo

Share it:

The famous television host Galilea Montijo, who is part of the Hoy program, interviewed Verónica Castro, the first Mexican actress, who is remembered for her lead in soap operas such as Rosa Salvaje and Valentina.

Galilea Montijo, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is part of the LatinUs project, which is intended for the Latino public in the United States, and for LatinUs interviewed Verónica Castro, according to reports in different news portals.

The promotional of the interview that Galilea did to Veronica circulates on Instagram and one of the many statements made by the ojiverde, mother of Cristian and Michelle Castro can be seen.

A microphone is a deadly weapon. You can lift a person to heaven, ”says Verónica Castro, who conducted night programs like Mala Noche No, on Televisa years ago.

In the LatinUs project, which was launched on February 2, other personalities such as Carlos Loret de Mola, Víctor Trujillo Brozo and Luis García also participate.

Montijo was grateful to Mrs. Castro for giving her this interview, in which she spoke clearly, precisely and safely about many issues.