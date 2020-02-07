TV Shows

Verónica Castro will open her heart in an interview with Galilea Montijo

February 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The famous television host Galilea Montijo, who is part of the Hoy program, interviewed Verónica Castro, the first Mexican actress, who is remembered for her lead in soap operas such as Rosa Salvaje and Valentina.

Galilea Montijo, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is part of the LatinUs project, which is intended for the Latino public in the United States, and for LatinUs interviewed Verónica Castro, according to reports in different news portals.

The promotional of the interview that Galilea did to Veronica circulates on Instagram and one of the many statements made by the ojiverde, mother of Cristian and Michelle Castro can be seen.

A microphone is a deadly weapon. You can lift a person to heaven, ”says Verónica Castro, who conducted night programs like Mala Noche No, on Televisa years ago.

In the LatinUs project, which was launched on February 2, other personalities such as Carlos Loret de Mola, Víctor Trujillo Brozo and Luis García also participate.

READ:  The actor that Verónica Castro and Lucía Méndez hate

Montijo was grateful to Mrs. Castro for giving her this interview, in which she spoke clearly, precisely and safely about many issues.

My @Vrocastroficial I have no words to thank your love, your time and this is a great opportunity for me in this new project. ”

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.