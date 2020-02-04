Veronica Castro tired of Yolanda Andrade sends her rude message

Share it:

Verónica Castro did not remain silent on social networks and she went with everything to Yolanda Andrade who according to users sent a strong hint after all what she said about her in the interviews.

And it is that as everyone knows the actress is not happy after the Sinaloa revealed to have married her several years ago, causing the annoyance of the Vero who decided to withdraw from the world of entertainment when he learned of the controversial statement.

"Holy Mother, who saw her so serious", "Yes please and hold hands with the ball of friends she has", "I love your sense of humor Madam. Have a nice and happy day," they wrote to Vero on social networks for your message.

For his part, Joe said in an interview that he will continue talking about his colleague because according to her he has no problem with her so he will make the statements she wants about Cristian Castro's mother.

"I think so, because I have no problem or you think so, I have always had the gift of expressing myself as I am, I am Sinaloense I am northern, I am from Culiacán we speak and say and express with our hands, with the mouth we shout that is my nationality "said Yolanda.

It is worth mentioning that the Vero returned to social networks a couple of days ago and thanked all those who have supported her during the scandal that emerged at the end of last year, because she considered that her career has been affected.