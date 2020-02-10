Verónica Castro confesses to suffering as Cristian Castro's mother

Share it:

Verónica Castro opened her heart with Galilea Montijo in an interview for LatinUS (the new project of the host of the Hoy Program); The renowned actress was sincere and revealed how difficult it has been for her to be the mother of Cristian Castro, who has starred in several controversies throughout her singing career.

Cristian Castro keeps his mother with his soul in a thread, since whenever he appears in front of the television cameras, he makes a new occurrence. "I tell him 'why you make a fuss every time you go out, why you said that barbarity', then with the saiote I tell him, 'what are you doing there teaching everything'," Verónica Castro commented in the talk with Galilea Montijo.









As a joke "La Vero" said his son inherited the madness of his father Manuel "El Loco" Valdés.

I think he went out to his dad, because I'm crazy but not so much.









Verónica Castro said she also suffers a lot from everything the press says about her son Cristian Castro. On the other hand, the actress said that if a good project comes out, she will return to the world of acting, "if something good comes out, I will chambe."

For me this career has been a blessing, I love it, I know it, I know it, I enjoy it, I enjoy it, I squeeze it.

"Every one of my characters likes to savor them, I like to stay with him for a while, I like to live it, I tear myself so I can get into a character and be able to grab it from the inside."