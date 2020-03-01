         'Verhoeven's shadowless man: a sarcastic precedent of' The Invisible Man 'and the most violent version of the monster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some people complain that 'The Invisible Man', Leigh Whannell's new version of the classic science fiction myth has an obvious feminist agenda. They may not remember too well 'The man without a shadow', la story of a satyr (disturbingly incarnated by Kevin Bacon) who develops a formula to make himself invisible. And before world domination and all those dreams of the thirties, decides to go to the house of the neighbor.

This spooky idea is the work of Paul Verhoeven, in his last movie in Hollywood before plunging into an unfortunate parenthesis in his work that only came out a few years ago with the great 'Elle'. We analyze it thoroughly in the last episode of 'Everything is a lie in film and television', and we wonder whether or not it is the best movie of invisible men in history.

Now you don't see me, the movie

Possibly, Verhoeven's great find was injecting a magnetic (though repulsive) personality to his antihero, who seems to continually ask his audience: "Do not fool yourself: if you had this power, would you not take advantage?" High octane cynicism with the seal of the director of 'Robocop', who did not want to embark on another science fiction film not to be pigeonholed, but he had no choice after the failures of 'Starship Troopers' and 'Showgirls'.

In the video we also analyze the extraordinary work of special effects, so detailed and anatomically realistic that he had expert advice in medicine, and they assured that the software developed to visualize the images of the fading invisible man could have clinical applications. An excellent cult film today that we analyze with its lights and shadows in our video this week.