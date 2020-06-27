Share it:

Vera Menchik, the Iron Lady of chess who defied discrimination and put men in check

When Vera Franceva Menchikova, daughter of Czech father Frantisek (property manager) and English mother Olga (governess), came into the world in Moscow on February 16, 1906, chess was an almost exclusive task for men. Just nine years earlier, on June 23, 1897, on the occasion of the Queen Victoria of England Jubilee, the 1st. Women's chess tournament, which brought together 20 women at the Ladies Chess Club. Before, the story was different.

It is that during much of the Middle Ages the game had become the best ruse with which men managed to get to the maids' rooms to immerse themselves in deep and wet evenings. The slow movements of the games ensured long hours of romance. It was not strange, then, that the Catholic Church aware of the sainetes unleashed behind the walls of the great castles decided to prohibit their practice. Only the intervention of the King, Alfonso X El Sabio, and with his creation "Book of chess games, dice and tables" (an incunabula that today is exhibited at El Escorial in Madrid), in which he assured that the millennial game was A great tool for the coexistence of Jews, Christians and Muslims, it managed to reverse the cruel sentence.

Later, between the Modern Era and its passage to the Contemporary, chess ceased to be the favorite pastime of the Nobility and the bourgeoisie, and began to show signs of popularity when its practice reached bars. The main salons in France and England, El Café de La Régence and Slaugther´s Coffee House, respectively, became epicenters of the main chess duels that featured various unofficial champions, such as Philidor, Staunton, Anderssen and Morphy. Figures such as Napoleon, Benjamin Franklin Robespierre and Diderot also left their mark on the handling of gambits and castles, as visitors to these rooms. But the feminine presence was prohibited in those enclosures; They could only remain as observers if they were accompanied by their parents or husbands. The practice of chess among women was hidden or almost in hiding until the creation of the London club.

Therefore, it was not surprising that little Vera never received a chess game as a gift. It was the horrors and terrors of the First World War, and on a train trip that linked Russia with Prague, in which his father taught him the rudiments of the game to clarify the move. Then, in the absence of places to practice it with other women, Father Frantisek became his first teacher. But the consequences of the War and the appearance of the Bolshevik revolution later, not only altered social and economic life in Europe; The Menchikova coexistence turned to the beat of a bolero, which, amid sweet concerns and bitter disappointments, pushed the farewell that was not even an end point: it was a necessity.

Mom Olga carried her two female daughters (Vera, 15 years old and her sister, Olga, 13) and sought refuge in distant relatives, in Saint Leonards, a point in English geography near the Port of Hasting, without imagining that with such a decision would mark the fate of her firstborn. At that time Hasting was the quintessential chess center on that Island. Upon arrival, Vera added her surname to Menchik, and performed at the local Chess Club. A severe environment, with large clouds of smoke and exclusive male presence.

"This is an ideal hobby for a person who does not yet know a good command of the language"

"This is an ideal hobby for someone who does not yet know how to use the language well," replied the 18-year-old girl. when she was investigated for her presence in that environment. There he took classes with John Arthur Drewit, and then with the Hungarian teacher Geza Maroczy, who agreed to be his personal trainer. In just four years, Vera – used to playing only with men – made big differences in skills compared to women; he won the 1926 British Open, and the following year, she became the first world champion in history. As a Russian representative she won the 1927 London Women's World Cup, among twelve participants, and received the equivalent of $ 25 as a prize. In this way, women officially joined the chess world; four decades after the first world cup for men (Steinitz vs. Zukertort), in the United States, in 1886.

The new Iron Lady of chess maintained her immaculate reign among women for twelve years, until 1939. Playing under the Czech flag, he successfully defended his title seven times, in the world championships of: Hamburg 1930, Prague 1931, Folkestone 1933, Warsaw 1935 and Stockholm 1937. In that period he played two match challenges against the second best player, the German Sonja Graf a the one that won in Rotterdam, in 1934 and Semmering, in 1937. And his eighth and last defense of the title (now with the English flag) was made in Buenos Aires in 1939; The women's competition was held in parallel with the Nations Cup, in the halls of the Teatro Politeama.

Perhaps, in the period 1929-1935 was where he felt the pain of discrimination in his own flesh; the most mocking and distracting. As the undisputed No. 1 female, Vera Menchik had made the decision to kick the board and be the first woman to participate in competitions against all of her male rivals.

In 1929, entered a men's team competition at Ramsgate, a seaside town in the Thanet district of Kent County, where its presence caused quite a stir. There he joined the group of foreigners along with Capablanca, Rubinstein, Maroczy, Koltanowski, Soultanbeieff and Znoski-Borosvsky, who faced the local, with Thomas, Yates, Michell, Tylor, Segeant, Winter and Price. In the general table, Vera totaled 5.5 points and relegated all the participants, with the exception of Capablanca, who finished leader, with 6. Perhaps, to understand more precisely the commotion caused by her performance, it is worth remembering the words of "Praise" – rather foolishness – that the Cuban teacher gave him during the closing ceremony of the contest. With a glass of champagne in hand, José Raúl Capablanca asked for a toast to the new femme fatale of chess. "She is the only woman, who plays like a man". But there is more.

To ridicule her, Albert Becker suggested the fictitious creation of the "Club Vera Menchik" in which teachers who were defeated by the English player should register.

What happened in England had a great echo in the press, and the organizers did not hesitate to send new invitations to Vera Menchik to participate in other competitions against all his male rivals. But, as is known, good intentions are sometimes not enough; Someone lit the wick and the worst miseries soared. Perhaps out of jealousy, ignorance or discrimination. Or for all this together.

After his arrival in Germany to play the Carlsbad 1929 tournament, Menchik confirmed the indifference and displeasure of his presence for most of his colleagues. The most euphoric was the local, Albert Becker that to ridicule her suggested the fictitious creation of the "Club Vera Menchik" in which the teachers who were defeated by the English player should register.. "It will be the entity with the fewest affiliates in the world," others scoffed, laughing and whispering. And although the chess player played one of her worst tournaments (she finished last) she had three points, the product of two wins and two draws. One of his triumphs was precisely against the German Becker. He also beat Sämisch (Germany), and tied with Grünfeld (Austria) and Gilg (Czechoslovakia).

Even that contempt did not make her doubt or renounce her convictions, and she continued to challenge more men. After the tournaments of London 1934 (ended 2nd), in Maribor 1934 (was 3rd) and Yarmouth 1935 (3rd), the club of victims of Vera Menchik was increased day by day, in quantity and quality of its losers. Among them were: O'Donel Alexander, Abraham Baratz, Edgard Colle, Max Euwe (former world champion), Harry Golombek, Mir Sultan Khan, Frederic Lazard, Jacques Mieses, Philip Stuart, Karel Opocensky, Samuel Reshevsky, Friedrich Saemisch, George Thomas , Ramón Rey Ardid and Frederik Yates, among many more.

With his feats on the board, his figure grew and grew in popularity. On his visit to the Soviet Union in 1935, Vera Menchik aroused curiosity and admiration of many women, who the following year registered in number up to 5000 to dispute the qualifying rounds of the USSR women's championship.

Miguel Najdorf recalled one of his experiences

To further understand the strength of his game, it is worth remembering one of the last anecdotes in life, told by Miguel Najdorf himself (1910-1997), referring to his encounter with Menchik, which happened almost half a century ago.

“In the Tournament of Lodz, in Poland in 1938, it was the first time in my life that I played with a woman; I was 28 years old and she was 32. I knew she played well and participated exclusively in men's tournaments. But prejudices about female ability were somewhere in my mind. That was until I checked the strength of his talent, and on move 27 I told him. – "I propose tables, madam". –I accept… there is nothing else and you play very well young.- “Thank you madam, but I couldn't beat you”. –Don't grieve, not losing with me is enough ”.

At that moment someone approached me and said: They just gave you a big compliment, Miguel. When I turned around, I found Dr. Tartakower's mischievous smile. What else do I remember about her? That she was the first world champion, that she was a quiet, intelligent and pretty woman; cultivated a great friendship with Capablanca; they were attracted to bridge. Also, Vera beat the best teachers of the time, and the defeated became part of the Club victims of Vera. The one I saved myself from! ”, The endearing Don Miguel finished off with his usual contagious smile.

In 1937, two years before her trip to Argentina, Vera married Rufus Henry Stevenson – editor of British Chess Magazine -, which allowed her dabble in journalism writing specialized articles for the English media, Social Chess Quaterly, and, Chess. She was later named Manager of the National Chess Center, and became the first female professional chess player.

The last women's world cup in which she participated Vera Menchik Stevenson was the one from Buenos Aires, in 1939. She was the only member of the English delegation who remained until the end of the competition, as the men's team immediately returned to England and joined the mathematician Alan Turing in the work of deciphering the Nazi codes of the "enigma" machine. .

In 1942, in one of the most critical moments of confrontation between English and Germans in World War IIMenchik played an exhibition match with one of the chess legends, the German Jacques Mieses (75 years old). And although the Iron Lady won 6.5 to 3.5 after ten games, those games are not listed in any database. "They were not informed so as not to hurt the feelings of the veteran chess player", was the response of most historians; perhaps, the last chapter in the history of Vera Menchik and her fight against discrimination against women in the chess world.

Two years later, and as a consequence of his early widowhood, Vera decided to endure the vicissitudes of war in the company of her mother and sister. Return to Olga's house in Kent, which had a shelter to which they had to move when the sirens alerted an imminent German attack. However, on June 27, 1944, either the alarms went off late, or the Menchik – the mother and her two daughters – did not reach the basement of the house on time and all three were hit by a V2 missile, from the Nazi aviation.

Barbarism ended Vera Menchik's life at 38, but her legacy remained; Since 1957 the International Chess Federation (FIDE, according to its French acronym) has organized in parallel the team Olympiad, male and female. And the winning women's team receives as prize, the Cup that bears the name of the first woman who fought against discrimination and checkmated men.

“We must not forget that we (women) in chess have no past; only present and future ”. Vera Franceva Menchik. A unique woman.

