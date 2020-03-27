Vento Aureo: an animator wishes Italy to get out of the emergency soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kohei Ashiya, one of the animators who worked on the adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures he posted on his Twitter profile the hope that Italy will soon be able to get out of the health crisis in which it is facing, through drawings by Giorno and other characters.

In the drawings that you can find at the bottom of the news, the characters of Golden Wind (both the good and the bad) are united to demonstrate their closeness to Italy, also conveying messages for safety and preventive measures to avoid contagion. We see Fugo disinfect surfaces, Trish remind us to wear the mask, abbacchio wash your hands with a detergent e Bucciarati remind us not to leave the house unnecessarily.

It's not just the good guys who make the recommendations, but the bad guys in the series too. We find indeed Devil and other Passion members to join together to remind us that we must all help each other and do our part in such a dramatic moment. The whole post is written in Italian, as well as the baloons of the characters. Ashiya also adds some photos of his trip to Italy to these drawings, demonstrating his love for our country.

What do you think of this splendid tribute? Let us know in the comments. In the hope that the serious emergency that is touching Italy and the whole world will soon be overcome, we leave you to the interview with Hirohiko Araki made in Lucca and to the review of four manga of JoJo's dad.