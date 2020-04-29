 Venom: There will be Matanza will be the title for Spain and premiere June 25, 2021

Share it:

Sony Pictures Spain is pronounced after the latest news about the movie Venom 2, which last week revealed its original title, Venom: Let there be Carnage, and its new release date of June 25.

The Spanish division of the distributor reveals that the title for our country will be Venom: There Will Be Killing. A small license is taken there, omitting the use of "let", but that broadly does not significantly affect the title of the film.

Another positive news is that the film will be released on June 25, 2021, that is to say, simultaneous release in Spain and the United States.

The little that Sony Spain says in its description of the film is the following: