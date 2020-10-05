Venom: the Venom Beyond team arrives, an extravagant team of “superheroes”

One of the most unpredictable characters in the entire Marvel Comics multiverse, he is without a doubt Venom , initially presented as one of Spider-Man’s bitter enemies, and then took a different editorial direction, thanks to the numerous spin-off stories published that represented him as an anti-hero.

In the new series dedicated to the symbiote we have in fact seen Eddie Brock and his son Dylan travel to the Ultimate universe, where they have dealt numerous times with alternate versions of certain characters, such as the terrifying Avengers Symbiote. The latest published volume also introduced us to a very special team.

Venom number 28 opens with an unlikely meeting between Eddie Brock, from Earth 616, and Anne Weying, originally from Earth 1610, both joined to the symbiont. Anne, who we remember being Eddie’s wife in the past, explains that her husband committed suicide in her universe, and that Venom later tried to bond with her.

Continuing with the explanations, Anne introduces Eddie to the 1610 Earth versions of Peter Parker, Cletus Kasady, Wade Wilson and Andi Benton, all involved in the same mission. This is one of the most particular teams ever introduced on the pages signed by Marvel, no one would have ever expected to see a collaboration between Spider-Man, Carnage, Deadpool and Mania.

Although there is still nothing clear about future developments, this “Venom Beyond team” could be the protagonist of some very interesting stories, useful for delving into the past of the alternate versions of the characters in question. Recall that the one shot dedicated to Wraith has been released, and we leave you to Donny Cates’ crazy plans for number 200 of Venom.