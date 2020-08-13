Venom: the last volume introduces us to the dangerous Symbiote Avengers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Volume 27 of the magazine dedicated to the already famous symbiote from American comics, showed the arrival of Eddie Brock, Venom and his son Dylan in a new dimension, to escape the villain Virus, after meeting the brilliant The Maker, an alternate version of Reed Richards, that is, Mr. Fantastic.

As they try to figure out where they are, Eddie and Dylan are attacked again by Virus who followed them on this interdimensional journey. It only takes a few lines and a couple of boards before readers are shocked by the appearance of a very famous team in the world of Marvel Comics.

The two protagonists are engaged in a direct confrontation with Virus, and suddenly we see them arrive on the battlefield a figure very similar to Captain America, with a particular symbol in the center of the costume. The symbol of Venom. This is how this extravagant story introduces us to Avengers Symbiotes.

Virus, feeling hindered by Cat decides to attack the avenger, and then lash out against all the other members of the team, who in this reinterpretation are She Hulk, Black Panter, Thor and Iron Man. Although Virus has at its disposal the anti-symbiote suit, as was easily predictable, it is unable to withstand the clash with the Avengers and, ended up on the ground, decides to concentrate all its strength in a cannon shot, disintegrating Cap's face Below you will find some tables of the battle.

With a dangerous grin, Cap's face comes together, and he claims that the symbol on his chest is not just a tribute, but their they actually came into contact with symbionts. What do you think of this surprising development in the Venom storyline? Would you like to see this kind of Avengers in the other series? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that the release date of the spin-off on Wraith has been announced, and that Donny Cates has anticipated some crazy plans for the number 200.