 Venom: Let There Be Carnage delayed to June 25, 2021

April 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
Picture of Venom (2018)

We continue with changes in the release schedule as Sony Pictures moves tab. If the premiere of Venom 2 seemed one of the "safest" because it didn't arrive until October, now we know that the distributor moves the premiere of the movie to the June 25, 2021.

The delay announcement does not come alone, because we also know that the official title of the film will become Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage (or directly "" Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage "depending on where we see it).

(News in writing)

Via information | The Wrap

