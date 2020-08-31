Venom in the cinema: a super villain who deserved better

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Venom, the ruthless symbiote historical opponent of Spider-Man, has undergone numerous changes over the course of its long publishing history, both in terms of design and character, passing from the role of villain to that of anti-hero.

The character, extremely popular in the 90s, managed to meet the favor of the international audience also thanks to the recent film dedicated to him, which arrived in theaters in 2018 and recently available on Netflix.

The iconic villain, however, before his appearance in the Sonyverse standalone, also appeared in the third installment of Spider-Man directed by Sam Raimi.

After the analysis of the various versions of superheroes in the cinema, starting from Spider-Man to get to the Punisher, as well as to Devil and Elektra, in this Marvel themed examination we will try to focus on Venom, trying to better understand the strengths and weaknesses of the two versions arrived on the big screen.

Il Venom di Sam Raimi e Topher Grace

Although it always hurts a little to say it, Venom appeared in Sam Raimi’s film it is still today the worst characterized villain of the entire Spider-Man centric trilogy, above all due to its sometimes forced insertion which, since its release, has brought the same third chapter of Raimi to be the worst of the triptych.

The danger behind the concept of naked and raw revenge, compared to a real poison capable of corrupting even the soul of the pure of heart, essentially becomes one of the pivotal themes of the film, with Spider-Man intent on fighting with the his darker half capable of making him destroy everything he loves.

A complex and layered character like Venom however he would certainly have deserved more stage time to be assimilated in an optimal way by the spectators themselves.

In the course of the third Raimian film, however, the ferocious alien appears as a real speck, especially when compared to enemies characterized much better, above all The Sandman.

Topher Grace’s Venom is so totally out of focus, also thanks to the unfortunate choice not to particularly mark the attention on the visceral hatred felt by Eddie Brock (the human host to whom the symbiote decides to bond at the end of the film) towards Peter Parker.

The management of the villain appears so absolutely rushed and not very thorough, failing in any way to balance the long thematic preamble seen throughout the first part of the film.

At the design level, the symbiote is quite satisfactory, albeit the choice to leave Eddie’s voice normal even during the transformation has pissed off fans since his first appearance.

In the same way, seeing a monstrous being speaking with a very normal voice has inevitably weakened the same idea of ​​ferality linked to the villain.

The way in which Venom is defeated also led to the character being soon forgotten by the general public.

The symbiote, although he is actually one of Spider-Man’s most formidable adversaries, in the course of the opera is defeated in a short time, concentrating his screen-time in the last minutes of the film, too few to make the most of the iconic enemy created by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane in 1988.

The Venom by Ruben Fleischer and Tom Hardy

Closed the unfortunate parenthesis seen in Spider-Man 3, unfortunately it was decided to open another one of the same caliber, presenting us again the villain – here in the version of antihero – through a mood at times light-hearted and irreverent, really too far from the comic version (even in its most benevolent variant) of reference .

Despite the good performance of Tom Hardy, able to give his Eddie Brock a note over the top in some places even successful, the character is on several occasions excessively distorted, also due to the total absence of references to Spider-Man (to whom the symbiote is actually indissolubly bound).

Accomplice the unfortunate choice to make the film PEGI 13, given that fans have hoped until the last in a more adult and violent film, Venom is almost a parody of the original character, in a continuous reference to his innate wickedness but unable to capture the purest essence. In the course of the work it was decided to focus heavily on infantilism, a choice that led the protagonist himself to appear exaggeratedly sympathetic, without however emphasizing the sense of threat that in reality should inspire.

However, the symbiote character design is good, on which we have focused more than in the past despite some moments not fully successful, especially during the action sequences, in which the CGI graphics repeatedly showed the side (such as in the confusing final fight).

Too bad also for the villain present in the film, unable to be interesting in any way but, indeed, exaggeratedly stereotyped.

The only hope is therefore to see a clear change of course in the upcoming sequel (where the crazy and ruthless Carnage will also be present) although at the moment it is still early to make predictions.