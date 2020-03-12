Entertainment

Venom: Eddie meets a terrible unexpected in number 25

March 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The number 24 of Venom it brought an unexpected development for Eddie Brock, who found himself imprisoned in the dangerous suit of Cletus Kasady. The latest events of the magazine prelude to a crackling start of the next Marvel event that will feature the symbionts, Venom Island.

The book opens with Eddie lying on a hospital bed, still exhausted from the loss of his partner. Captain America, a few numbers ago, had launched a nuclear bomb on Venom Island wiping out all the creatures that lived there, and in the meantime Eddie had time to recover.

He compares the loss of the symbiote to the sensation of a phantom limb, and his psychophysical state shows no sign of improving even with the vision of his son Dylanwho, by visiting him, must confide to him a hard truth to digest.

Little Brock reports to Eddie that he can no longer be with him. When his father tries to make him change his mind, Captain America intervenes telling him that he has been gone for several months, that Knull is already at the gates of humanity, and that with all the danger surrounding Eddie at this moment it is not safe to grow him into such environment.

Shortly thereafter, things get very bad for our Eddie Brock. A nurse enters the room to give him an IV, but is soon revealed to be Cletus Kasady with his Carnage. The latter infects Brock, and we are told that the symbiont has remained secretly hidden on the island all the time, waiting for a propitious moment to strike.

Dylan opens a portal on the island to save his father, and runs into a symbiote who will help him on his mission. The brave boy turns into a sort of Venom T-Rex and number 25 closes on this dramatic twist.

The Venom designer showed an artwork of a new symbiont from the series. A few months ago Marvel Comics presented Venom: The End, the latest adventure of Eddie Brock.

