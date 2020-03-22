Venom: Dylan Brock turns his symbiote into a huge T-Rex

Share it:

In issue 24 of VenomEddie Brock has fallen into the trap of Cletus Kasady's symbiont, Carnage, prompting his son Dylan to run for cover to try and save his life. Little Eddie did not hesitate to reunite with his symbiote, who has taken on an unprecedented transformation.

Making a brief summary of the events, Eddie Brock finds himself hospitalized, heartbroken by the loss of Venom. A few chapters earlier, in fact, Captain America had dropped a bomb on Venom Island disintegrating all forms of life, and during his hospital stay Eddie perceives the absence of his companion as an unbridgeable void.

The situation worsened when Captain America came to visit with his son Dylan, who revealed that he could not be with him anymore. A rather suspicious nurse enters the room shortly after, who revealed himself as Cletus Kasady suddenly injects Eddie with a variant of Carnage.

Despite his resistance, the crushing force of the symbiote is irresistible to Eddie, especially in his current state of health. So, Eddie returns to the island with his new "partner", but Dylan rushes to reach him by opening a portal thanks to his latent skills.

Once you arrive you reunite with the black symbiote, turning into what in all respects would seem a Venom T-Rex, ready to free his father from the yoke of the evil Carnage.

