Entertainment

Venom: Dylan Brock turns his symbiote into a huge T-Rex

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In issue 24 of VenomEddie Brock has fallen into the trap of Cletus Kasady's symbiont, Carnage, prompting his son Dylan to run for cover to try and save his life. Little Eddie did not hesitate to reunite with his symbiote, who has taken on an unprecedented transformation.

Making a brief summary of the events, Eddie Brock finds himself hospitalized, heartbroken by the loss of Venom. A few chapters earlier, in fact, Captain America had dropped a bomb on Venom Island disintegrating all forms of life, and during his hospital stay Eddie perceives the absence of his companion as an unbridgeable void.

The situation worsened when Captain America came to visit with his son Dylan, who revealed that he could not be with him anymore. A rather suspicious nurse enters the room shortly after, who revealed himself as Cletus Kasady suddenly injects Eddie with a variant of Carnage.

READ:  Steam: The best deals on Chinese New Year sales

Despite his resistance, the crushing force of the symbiote is irresistible to Eddie, especially in his current state of health. So, Eddie returns to the island with his new "partner", but Dylan rushes to reach him by opening a portal thanks to his latent skills.

Once you arrive you reunite with the black symbiote, turning into what in all respects would seem a Venom T-Rex, ready to free his father from the yoke of the evil Carnage.

Venom has given up on an important assignment with the Avengers. What is Reed Richards hiding from the Ultimate universe in the latest issue of Venom?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.