"Venom 2" will release its first trailer and is shocking

The first trailer for the movie Venom 2, starring actor Tom Hardy again, could be released in the coming days, according to information on different news portals.

In the Depor Play podcast it is also expected that "Venom 2" will be released on October 2 of this year, in order to avoid delaying its launch due to the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, but it has not been confirmed.

The first trailer for "Venom 2" has already been distributed by Sony Studios to several countries and is expected to be released online in less than two weeks.

Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Reid Scott also star in "Venom 2" and the film is much more shocking and bloody than the first part, released worldwide in October 2018.

"Venom 2" was directed by Andy Serkis and began filming in November 2019 and ended in early 2020 at Leavesden Studios in England, transcending various news portals.

Tom Hardy, the protagonist, places on his official Instagram account some images of his work in that film production.









In late 2018, it was announced that "Venom" broke the box office records for the United States and Canada, recorded in October 2018 (its world premiere month), grossing $ 80 million.