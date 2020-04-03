Venom 2 trailer could be imminent

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We all know that the coronavirus crisis can have very serious consequences for the film industry. But while we wait for a while to find out if the situation stabilizes a bit, there is nothing wrong with taking a first look at films that, after all, have release dates that are still very far away.

It is the case of Venom 2, the next Tom Hardy movie, and whose first trailer raises a lot of anticipation right now. The fact is that, according to new reports, this could finally arrive in the next few days. Maybe even in the next few hours.

The information comes from Twitter user Amit Chaudhari (via Comicbook), who has been very accurate in the past when trying to advance a trailer date. And he just commented that the Venom 2 trailer will be released very soon. He has not specified more, but the logical thing would be to think about this April.

In any case, it is not ruled out that the information is correct, but Sony's plans change due to the coronavirus. Especially if they think about delaying the release date. Although, on the other hand, it was not one of the films mentioned when three days ago they announced the delay of other productions. To be more specific, Uncharted, Morbius, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife have been delayed. They all go to 2021.

This is what Amit Chaudhari comments in his Twitter post: "I heard that a (teaser trailer) for (Venom 2) hit several international Sony markets under the 'Localization Process'. That means their online debut is near unless something bad happens.". Remember that, for now, the release date of Venom 2 is October 2, 2020.

Changing the subject but without completely abandoning Venom, today we have been able to witness one of the most curious and strange news that we remember. Have you already seen this mass that looks like a Venom symbiote?