Venom 2: Sony decides on the possible Spider-Man cameo

When Sony and Marvel broke the negotiations regarding Spider-Man, the alarms went off. And then rumors began to appear that placed the character of Tom Holland in Venom 2. However, the thing got cold when finally both companies reached a new agreement and the appearance of Spider-Man was preserved in the UCM. Later the rumors reappeared. And now, finally, it has been Sony herself who has spoken about it.

As you will see for yourself, you have not really determined whether that cameo will be produced or not. But it is rare for a company to enter the cloth to finally deny or confirm. Something that has led fans to think that, in effect, the cameo will end up producing in this sequel to Venom.

The information comes from the fact that, after rumors that Tom Holland was in negotiations to appear in the film, the Discussing Film medium contacted Sony. The answer they got was a "no comment". Obviously it confirms nothing, but it does give us a perspective that it is not such a crazy option.

Just a tiny update regarding the Tom Holland / Spider – Venom 2 news. Before the holidays, asked Sony reps on if they had a comment on the story, just got a response today which was they have no comment for now. – Jacob (@CinematicBanter) January 2, 2020

Remember that the premiere of Venom 2 is scheduled for October 2, so it will take us long to know the truth about this whole issue. What we do know at this point, is that it is very likely that the film ends up receiving R classification, after what was seen with Joker and as confirmed by the producer himself.

