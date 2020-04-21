Venom 2 receives official title and is delayed to 2021

Share it:

Delays in superhero movies are still happening regularly and now it's time for Venom 2, whose final title seems to be Venom: Let There Be Carnage as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter through its reporter Aaron Couch.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (new name!) Is moving to 06/25/2021 (back from 02/10/2020) – Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 21, 2020

From November 2, 2020 we go to June 25, 2021 with this film starring Tom Hardy with which Sony was going to face Carnage and Venom in an epic duel that makes the jump from comics to cinema for the first time.

The villain is going to be Woody Harrelson, who plays Cletus Kasady, a psychopath who ends up being possessed by a symbiote and later ends up being a much more violent and difficult to control version of Venom that will undoubtedly provoke many cascade scenes for the viewers who are precisely looking for this massacre.

With the premiere so far, we do not know if that trailer that seemed very close will end up arriving or Sony will prefer not to distance the first look at the film so much from its arrival in theaters.