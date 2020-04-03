'Venom 2' keeps its release date

Share it:

'Venom' was one of the surprises of 2018. Yes, I use this tagline a lot, but this time I mean it. 'Venom' was a movie that nobody gave a damn about. Not even from the studio itself, or the protagonists themselves. Tom Hardy disavowed her every time he gave an interview, Michelle Williams claimed she didn't understand shit … But there she is. It topped $ 800 million at the box office and, almost immediately after, a sequel was confirmed, with the entire cast returning. Well, let's see, those who survived: Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams.

World famous for playing Gollum in 'The Lord of the Rings' saga, Andy Serkis is the director of 'Venom 2', replacing Ruben Fleischer, who directed the first installment. And from Sony they have wanted to hurry up so as not to miss the moment and launch this sequel as quickly as possible. Thus, they reserved a date in October 2020. 'Venom' was also released in October (2018) and it worked like a charm.

Sony pictures

But this 2020 there is a problem that is delaying the premieres of all the films: the Coronavirus, a global pandemic that is affecting not only the entertainment industry, but everything. Many studios have decided to postpone their projects until 2021. And there was the concern of delaying 'Venom 2' as well, but since Sony they see October as a safe date, and they want to continue keeping the release date.

They have already postponed 'Morbius' to 2021, when it was to be released in July 2020, and the filming of 'Spider-Man 3' has been frozen as well. Will 'Venom 2' finally be released this 2020?