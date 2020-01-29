Venom 2 Has New Details About Carnage

Share it:

New details come to us from the sequel to 'Venom'. However, this information must be taken as what it is: a filtration and not from an official house communication. Therefore, it may be just a rumor. Even so, it is really interesting what they advance us about the plot of the second adventure of Tom hardy.

It's been months that the team has been shooting, they are currently in the Leavesden Studios, in Watford (England) and, apparently, will soon move to the University of London campus. However, it has been quite good to keep the secret of what Warner Bros. is prepared, which has already confirmed the appearance of Carnage (Woody Harrelson) as the villain principal. But we already know what this world is like, no matter how much you try to keep a secret, sooner or later it ends up leaking.

That is what HN Entertainment has done, which has learned a couple of details about the central plot of the film that helps us to better understand the context in which 'Venom 2' will move. According to the media, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) is going to be executed by the state of California for the multiple murders committed but manages to escape from prison together with what will be the other villain of the film, Frances Louise Barrison, aka Skriek (supposedly played by Naomie Harris).

The history of this villain will be explored from its beginnings. Although Tom Hardy had already told us this with a succulent photograph of the orphanage St. Estes, the place where Cletus Kasady, not yet known as Carnage, was admitted after killing his grandmother. Well, here is the second detail of the plot: after interviewing Cletus Kadasdy, the journalist Eddie will want to continue investigating, something that will put him in the spotlight of the recently escaped Kasady, and perhaps, in the great confrontation that we are all waiting to see between Venom and Carnage.

'Venom 2', even without an official title, will hit theaters on October 2, 2020.