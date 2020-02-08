General News

 Venom 2 filming ends

February 8, 2020
Image of Venom (2018)

Since his main photography started last November, "Venom 2" He has maintained a low profile fed only by sporadic appearances of its director Andy Serkis in the awards galas or images that were hanging on social networks, mainly of his protagonist Tom Hardy. Now, Almost four months after filming began, it has come to an end.

As he has reached the network, the protagonist Tom Hardy would have published a photo in his instagram (which is currently deleted, very much in line with what he has done on other occasions) in which the entire production team is seen together To the text “That’s a wrap”, "This is over". In parallel, coach Joshua Faulknerr has published an image with Hardy labeled as “I'm done with‘ Venom 2 ’, it’s been a pleasure”, reaffirming this news.

Finally, Hardy has maintained in his profile an image of the set in which two workers are seen wearing luminous ears on the head, which fit with the party they have celebrated for this fiNo of filming. Now Serkis and his team have eight months to build the film, more than enough time for this Sony Pictures project to move forward.

"Venom 2" it will arrive on October 2, 2020 and, among other things, it will deepen the relationship between the symbiote and Eddie Brock.

Image of the Venom 2 set (2020)

Image of the Venom 2 set (2020)

V2

