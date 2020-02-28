'Venom 2' could introduce us to a new symbiote

Share it:

Enough good news is coming in a very followed way of the filming of 'Venom 2' that is having these days. If yesterday we talked about the collection of images behind-the-cameras that reached us, where we saw the director and the protagonists, Tom Hardy and Woody harrelson, having fun, now we have received a new image of the shooting itself and that seems to indicate that Eddie Brock knows another symbiote.

In this new snapshot in question, shared by Just Jared, we see a green background where the specialist appears who bends Tom Hardy suspended in the air. Behind him is this person dressed in a black suit of motion capture, that is, what will then allow in effect to give it a new appearance. What is derived from this moment? That Hardy Brock is being saved by another symbiote from a fall from a building? That is, we would have a third member in 'Venom 2' that we had not counted on so far. That is more or less protagonist is another song.

So far it is unknown if Tom holland You will also have a participation in this movie or, if only limited to references to finally join in a third movie of this character. Given the level of leaks that is coming in recent days, it will be a matter of waiting. If not, the release date of 'Venom 2' is the October 2, 2020, so there is not much left to enjoy this new installment.