Venom 2 confirms its title in Spanish and release date in Spain

A week ago Sony Pictures announced the delay of Venom 2, but confirmed the title of this sequel, being Venom: Let there be Carnage, making a pun between the villain, Carnage, and the meaning of the word, killing. Precisely the same will prevail in the title with which it will reach our rooms and which has just been announced by Sony Spain. Venom: There Will Be Slaughter. The release date in our country remains: June 25, 2021.

It should be remembered that Matanza is precisely the name by which Carnage is known in many editions of the Marvel comics published in Spain.. In turn, Venom is called Venom, but as we saw in the first film adaptation, the original name was kept, as was also the case with Riot and other symbiotes. Will it only be Matanza in the title and Cletus Kassady will be referred to as Carnage in his symbiote form?

We will have to wait to see the first trailer, which was expected imminently, to have more answers in this regard, as well as a first look at what we can expect from the film that this time will be directed by Andy Serkis replacing Ruben Fleischer, who in turn, he will continue to be linked to Sony Pictures directing the adaptation of Uncharted.

Venom 2 will again have Tom Hardy in the main role of Eddie Brock, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Woody Harrelson will be Cletus Kassady, as anticipated in the post-credits scene of the first.

<img alt = " Carnage For a while, Carnage was basically top dog in the symbiote pecking order. Just as Venom is a step beyond Spider-Man in terms of strength, Carnage surpasses Venom in terms of both power and potential for destruction. Carnage was created when Eddie Brock and psychopathic murderer Cletus Kasady were cellmates. When Eddie escaped and left a trace of his symbiote behind, it fused with Kasady. The symbiote's own emotional detachment pairs a little too well with Kasady's insatiable bloodlust, resulting in a super-powered villain who loves murder and is capable of taking on both Spider-Man and Venom at the same time. "Class =" image screenshot "itemprop = "contentUrl" src = "https://sm.asapland.com/asapland_en/screenshot/h/h2carnageh/h2carnageh2brfor-a-while-carnage-was-basically-top-dog-in-th_1zwe.jpg" />

If you're not very used to Carnage / Carnage in the comics, you might want to take a look at our ranking of Marvel's most powerful symbiotes to get an idea of ​​the destructive power of this combination of psychopath and parasitic alien creature. To give you an idea, Venom does not come close to the podium as far as symbiote hierarchy is concerned, so it will be at least interesting to know how he will stand up to his enemy in this sequel.