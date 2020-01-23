'Venom 2': all about the movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the surprises of the past 2018 was, without a doubt, 'Venom', the movie starring Tom Hardy, and that introduced us to one of the most fearsome enemies of 'Spider-Man' … without 'Spider-Man'. But the charisma of Tom Hardy, the shamelessness of the proposal, the easter-eggs and a small dose of violence, took 'Venom' to the skies at the box office, making almost 900 million, when it was a movie destined to pass without penalty No glory for movie theaters.

After the film's super success, it was not surprising that Sony wanted to continue expanding that universe (even without 'Spider-Man') and the sequel has finally been confirmed, thus adding to the movie about 'Morbius' with Jared Leto, or 'Spider-Man: a new universe' and its different spin-offs and sequels. Tom Hardy will return to play Eddie Brock, just like Michelle Williams, who has just confirmed his participation in the sequel (will we see 'She-Venom' again?).

The film has already started shooting and is one of the most anticipated releases of this 2020.

What is the release date of 'Venom 2'? And his synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie? And, most importantly: will we see Spider-Man?





'Venom 2' Release Date

Although the project is still in those early stages of development, Sony has not yet confirmed when we can watch the movie. In spite of everything, it has a date marked on the calendar as' untitled Marvel sequel ', so it is quite logical that this date is reserved for'Venom 2', so that The release date of 'Venom 2' will be October 2, 2020. That same year, Sony will also try its luck with another character out of the Spider-Man universe: the vampire Morbius, which will have its premiere in July 2020, with Jared Leto as the protagonist

Marvel Comics

'Venom 2' Synopsis

For now there is no kind of synopsis that we can shuffle beyond the surprise that the end of the movie gave us, and we don't mean Stan Lee's surprise cameo. 'Venom' ends with Eddie Brock and the Symbiote deciding not to get into trouble, unless they have to face some villain. Eddie reconciles, that way, with the character of Michelle Williams, and recover his work as a journalist. And that is where we find the possible starting point for 'Venom 2'.

In the post-credits scene, we find the character of Tom Hardy visiting a mysterious murderer in a state prison, and it turns out to be one of the most bloodthirsty villains of 'Spider-Man', who is also a symbiote: the villain Cletus Kasady ('Slaughter'), with the face of Woody Harrelson. The actor is already confirmed to give life back to the famous murderer who, according to his story in the comics, will join another symbiote and adopt the name of Carnage, or Matanza in its Spanish version.

The new rumor is that we could see Tom Holland making a special cameo like Spider-Man. Since the news sprang in summer that the spider-man was out of the MCU, it has become clear that Sony wants to bet on its own universe and, apparently, Spider-Man can be a key record. Especially after filtering that Tom Holland recorded a cameo in 'Venom' and Marvel decided to eliminate it.

We will also see Grito as one of the film's new villains, although it is not known which actress could play her. It is rumored that it could be Naomie Harris.

'Venom 2' Cast

Tom Hardy, Despite having plagued the film during the promotion, it will be in this sequel. He himself said that everyone was prepared for it to be a movie and now, but due to success, it was logical for him to return. Michelle Williams has also confirmed her participation in the sequel, since he made it clear during the promotion that he would be delighted to return to work with the same team.

Sony Pictures

Woody Harrelson, who plays Matanza in a brief cameo, should be the main villain of this second installment that has already begun to write Kelly Marcel, screenwriter of the first part.

The big question now is: will we see Tom Holland in the movie? Will we see Jared Leto? Naomie Harris She is another actress who could enter the cast, although there is still no official confirmation.

'Venom 2' Director

'Venom 2' was going to be initially directed by Ruben Fleischer, director of the first part, but due to agenda problems (he is immersed in 'Zombieland 2: kill and finish'), he has gotten off the project, being replaced by Andy Serkis (yes, yes, Gollum himself), who already directed 'Breathe' with Andrew Garfield, or 'Mowgli' for Netflix, in addition to having been an assistant director in the trilogy of 'The Hobbit'.

'Venom 2' Trailer

For now we don't have a trailer for 'Venom 2', and most likely we have to wait in mid-2020 to see a preview of the tape.

'Venom 2' Images

For now we have no images of 'Venom 2' but we can give you an image of Venom and Matanza together in the comics.