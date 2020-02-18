Venom 2: A video recorded during filming shows the villain facing the police

Share it:

Yesterday it was Tom Hardy who shared a photo of Woody Harrelson characterized as the serial killer Cletus Kasady, the main villain of Venom 2, direct continuation of the great blockbuster that was Venom.

Shortly after seeing him in photography we have the opportunity to see him in full shooting in a video taken by a curious man who has managed to capture a scene in which Kasady seems to be transforming into Carnage while he is shot by the police.

Here we see Woody Harrelson filming as Cletus Kasady! It looks like Kasady has been stopped on the street by some cops and they’re shooting him. I Wonder if his hand movements will involve the Symbiote in post production? Either way it looks great! pic.twitter.com/KgMC7j7OyU – Let’s Talk Carnage! (@LetsTalkCarnage) February 17, 2020

The actor's movements leave little room for doubt and it seems quite clear that he is becoming the murderous mole that is the symbiote that will make things complicated for Venom and Eddie Brock.

Maybe this is the first time Kasady becomes Carnage during the movie since the symbiote seems to come to his aid as it happens with Brock shortly after Venom takes possession of his body.

The filming of the film should be very close to its end and soon it would be time to go to the assembly phase so that we can have a trailer in the coming weeks and the full movie on October 2, 2020 in theaters.

Sony has found a real reef in the Spider-Man spinoffs and the negative criticism that Venom received did not matter many after the more than 850 million that the tape added at the box office. Along the same lines, Morbius, the solo film by another of the classic Spider-Man villains, is also being worked on.