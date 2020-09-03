Venom 2, a new theory: what if Kraven the Hunter appeared in the sequel?

Share it:

Of the Spider-Man enemies in the comics so far never to appear on the big screen, the most important is probably Kraven the Hunter. Apparently, a Sony and Marvel project for a stand-alone on the villain is in the works, but according to a suggestive theory we could see it at the cinema even earlier, that is in Venom 2.

In fact, the possibility of seeing Kraven in the third chapter of Spider-Man Marvel Cinematic Universe license plate, while we know that Sony Picture plans to use it in its shared universe, which includes villains like Venom, Carnage and Morbius. The theory that has begun to spread, therefore, would like the presence of the Hunter in the sequel to Venom, expected in cinemas in 2021, with Woody Harrselson in the role of Carnage.

In the Marvel comics Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven, is a Russian hunter who landed in America. The rivalry with Peter Parker began in 1964, when the villain, armed with spears, daggers and traps, intended to capture him to prove that he was the best hunter in the world. In addition to Spider-Man, Kraven the Hunter has faced other Marvel superheroes over time, such as Captain America, Daredevil, Black Panther e Hulk.

As for the future stand-alone on the villain, after the rumors of 2018 on a script signed by Richard Wenk and inspired by the comic of the 90s Kraven’s Last Hunt, rumors would give the project in the hands of the director J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) and screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

