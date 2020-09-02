Venice 2020, Sky Cinema proposes the Film da Leoni programming: all the details

Share it:

Through an official press release released a little while ago, Sky has formalized a special program for subscribers to the satellite platform. On the occasion of the 77th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, Sky Cinema proposes the section Lions movies, from Wednesday 2nd to Sunday 6th September.

Programming Film da Leoni will also be available in the on demand section in the dedicated collectiona su Sky e in streaming su NOW TV.

It will be the President of the Jury Cate Blanchett to open the cycle. Wednesday 2 September will be broadcast three films that see her as protagonist; The Aviator by Martin Scorsese at 6.10pm, Truth – The Price of Truth by James Vanderbilt with Robert Redford at 9.15pm and Carol by Todd Haynes, at 11.15pm.

A prestigious first viewing is not to be missed. The official and the spy, the latest acclaimed film directed by Roman Polanski, will be broadcast on Sunday 6 September at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due and at 9.45 pm on Sky Cinema Drama. The Polish director revisits the famous Dreyfus case that shocked French public opinion, in a film with Jean Dujardin, Louis Garrel and Emmanuelle Seigner.

For all days of the Film da Leoni cycle on Sky Cinema Due, three films will be offered, starting from late afternoon until late at night. It starts on Thursday 3 September with Jackie by Pablo Larrain, starring Natalie Portman, followed by L’affido – A story of violence (Leone d’Argento 2017), and at 11.15 pm La favorita, acclaimed film by Yorgos Lanthimos, with Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Friday 4 September will start with Hollywoodland, with Adrien Brody and Ben Affleck, awarded with the Volpi Cup in 2006. In prime time, Tutti pazzi in Tel Aviv is scheduled (Horizons award 2018 to actor Kais Nashif), followed by Foxtrot – La danza of Samuel Maoz’s fate, 2017 Grand Jury Prize.

Saturday 5 September opens Willem Dafoe with Van Gogh: on the threshold of eternity, biopic by Julian Schnabel, followed in the early evening by Martin Eden by Pietro Marcello with Luca Marinelli, and in the late evening by the first chapter of the Kieslowski trilogy with Juliette Binoche, Three colors: Film Blu, winner of the 1993 Leone d’Oro and Coppa Volpi in Binoche.

Sunday 6 September closes with the Sisters brothers, a western by Jacques Audiard, with Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, and in the late evening with The Black Swan by Darren Aronofsky, starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis, winner of the 2010 Marcello Mastroianni Prize .

Sky will be present at the Venice Film Festival with interviews and insights into 100X100 Cinema, daily column conducted by Francesco Castelnuovo, broadcast every day at 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Uno and Sky Cinema Due.

On Everyeye you will find the complete official program of the Venice 2020 Exhibition. These days the online ticket office of the Exhibition has suffered a hacker attack. We recall that the lagoon event this year had to change various access and booking procedures due to the Coronavirus pandemic.