‘Veneno’, first teaser trailer of the series

There is less to learn about the history of 'Poison', the new television bet of Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi after successes like 'La Llamada' or 'Paquita salas'. This series will tell us about the story of Cristina Ortiz, better known as La Veneno, and it has just launched his first teaser official trailer

In this we can see "Joselito", name with which Cristina was mistakenly born, in her childhood home in the sixties, where she enjoys getting ready with her mother's jewelry and makeup, something that does not seem to like this especially. Although we do not know who is the child who plays this character in advance, what we do know is that the actresses who will give life to the poison in its different stages of life will be Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago and Jedet.

The series, which opens on March 29, will start in the 60s and will portray the history of LGBTI reality in Spain, from that time to the present day. Produced by Atresmedia Studios together with Suma Latina and Apache Films, ‘Veneno’ will recover one of the most popular characters in our country in the 90s for their way of expressing themselves free, disembodied and fun during their television appearances at that time.

His life, and especially his death, continue to be an enigma that Valeria Vegas, a journalist and one of his closest friends, has tried to decipher in official memories, ‘I say! Neither whore nor santa ’, which will now become a television series, which will feature 8 chapters of 50 minutes of duration and that we can see in Atresmedia Player. Goya Toledo, Ester Expósito, Paca La Piraña, Sophia Lamar, Mariona Terés, Mercedes León, Elvira Mínguez, Lara Martorell and Marcos Sotkovszki complete the cast.