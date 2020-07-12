The infections were detected at Futenma Air Base and at Camp Hansen base. Governor Denny Tamaki expressed his concern and announced that he will contact the US authorities to discuss prevention policies.
Vela made the best decision for himself and his family: Chicharito
July 12, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- Vela made the best decision for himself and his family: Chicharito
- Dragon Quest: news about a game in the series in the next issue of Weekly Jump
- Cup for Mexico: Cruz Azul thrashed America and Chivas to Mazatlán; both qualified for the next round
- Microsoft Flight Simulator, Closed Beta launched at the end of July
- Unieuro: Summer Days flyer with discounts on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and games
- Halo Infinite: at the Xbox Series X event on July 23 we will see the campaign
- Tomb Raider The Ultimate Experience unveiled by a leak, what is it about?
- Animal Crossing New Horizons: the new update fixes bugs and problems
Add Comment