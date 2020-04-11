Vegeta's voice admits: "for me he will become God of Destruction" in Dragon Ball Super

Share it:

There is a theory, a thought that has long been simmering in some layers of the Dragon Ball Super fandom. According to some, towards the end of the Akira Toriyama saga, Vegeta could become a God of Destruction taking Beerus' place in universe 7. Amateur comics were also born on the theory that see Vegeta in that uniform.

Obviously the whole thing is attributable to a thought of the Dragon Ball Super fans, but still the desire to see Vegeta instead of Beerus continues to live in the dreams of some fans. Among them is the American voice actor of the Saiyan prince Christopher Sabat who in the past has already let himself go to expressions and thoughts about his character.

Questioned on Twitter about the possibility of seeing Vegeta as God of Destruction and if he sees the possibility of it becoming him, the voice actor replied: "Absolutely yes. And I hope to be right. I can't wait to watch him fight with Beerus one day. "

Being an American voice actor, of course Christopher Sabat doesn't know what will be in the future of Dragon Ball Super. But would you like to see Vegeta take Beerus's place one day, maybe alongside Goku as Angelo? Meanwhile, a fan has already imagined a possible Vegeta with Ultra Instinct.