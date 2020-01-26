Vegeta's redemption and growth summarized in an image

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Vegeta's character has changed numerous times during the adventures of Goku and his companions told by the master Toriyama in the pages of Dragon Ball Z, however in the chapters of Dragon Ball Super we saw a prince of the Saiyans ready to sacrifice himself to save both the Earth and the planet, also showing himself more attentive and caring.

During the first encounter with the sorcerer Moro, Vegeta suffered a humiliating defeat but in that situation he behaved in an exemplary way, even saving a small Namkian threatened by the arrival of the villain.

The thing that surprised the most, however, was a phrase said by Vegeta himself: "In the past I myself have caused my dose of problems to the Nameccians, I cannot allow their numbers to decrease further." turning to the new antagonist. That these words somehow conceal one reassessment of one's behavior and a desire for redemption?

User @ Superegeta_55 shared an image, commenting in words "From a great villain to a great hero", where Vegeta is confronted on the planet Namek, ready to kill its inhabitants, and the "new" Vegeta, who after having sustained an intense training on Yardrat, is ready to save the universe from Moro's threat, also seen how he was able to quickly defeat his henchmen.