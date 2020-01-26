Entertainment

Vegeta's redemption and growth summarized in an image

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Vegeta's character has changed numerous times during the adventures of Goku and his companions told by the master Toriyama in the pages of Dragon Ball Z, however in the chapters of Dragon Ball Super we saw a prince of the Saiyans ready to sacrifice himself to save both the Earth and the planet, also showing himself more attentive and caring.

During the first encounter with the sorcerer Moro, Vegeta suffered a humiliating defeat but in that situation he behaved in an exemplary way, even saving a small Namkian threatened by the arrival of the villain.

The thing that surprised the most, however, was a phrase said by Vegeta himself: "In the past I myself have caused my dose of problems to the Nameccians, I cannot allow their numbers to decrease further." turning to the new antagonist. That these words somehow conceal one reassessment of one's behavior and a desire for redemption?

READ:  Keiji Balance: Unlimited Fugo unveiled, the new anime by the co-director of Death Note

User @ Superegeta_55 shared an image, commenting in words "From a great villain to a great hero", where Vegeta is confronted on the planet Namek, ready to kill its inhabitants, and the "new" Vegeta, who after having sustained an intense training on Yardrat, is ready to save the universe from Moro's threat, also seen how he was able to quickly defeat his henchmen.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.