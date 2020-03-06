Vegeta from Dragon Ball shows herself in a splendid female cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The great epic of Dragon Ball It is undoubtedly one of the most important anime / manga industry productions in history, over time it has become the most profitable brand in history, with millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the world and always ready to support every project related to the franchise.

It is obvious that both for productions so rich in related works, including films, anime, manga, video games and so on, the cast of characters who have presented themselves over time is now boundless, with dozens of faces that have impressed strongly in the minds of the public. Among the many, however, there is no doubt that one of the most recognized and appreciated is Vegeta, the most loved (and also hated by many) Saiyan who has ever appeared on the scene, a leading figure for most of the fanmade works brought to light by readers and spectators.

This time, however, to have stolen the spotlight we find the cosplayer Unicorn_Astronaut who on Reddit wanted to share his latest work. The girl has in fact created a splendid female cosplay to pay homage to our Vegeta, with a high level result, as you can see through the image at the bottom of the news. The cosplay in fact it is characterized by a careful reconstruction of the original costume, both in colors – with the blue that stands out among all – and in the shape, with the small but obvious difference of the thoracic protection remodeled to appear more natural on the woman's body. Clearly, there is also the iconic "anti-gravity" hair that we all know very well by now, a work of great value that has been able to earn much praise from fans.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in the last few weeks the new issue of Dragon Ball Color has been released.