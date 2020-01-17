Vegeta, C-18 and that wrong broken arm in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the videogame Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot there would be an error during the clash between the Saiyan Prince, Vegeta, and C-18. In the video game, during the fight the android would break Vegeta's wrong arm, as we are shown by a careful fan.

Recently released, here you will find our review of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot by Giuseppe Arace, the video game traces all the events that took place during the Dragon Ball Z series. The Twitter user DBSHype on his profile shared images that show this small transposition error between manga, anime and video games. In fact, in the scene of the fight between Super Vegeta and C-18, the latter breaks the wrong arm to our favorite Prince Saiyan, as you can see in the image at the bottom of the news. Occurred during the Cell saga the clash sees our friends face the cyborgs created by the perfidious Doctor Gelo. At this juncture, Vegeta dedicates himself to getting rid of C-17 and C-18 on his own, but he is soundly defeated by the latter despite having obtained powers and fighting efficiency superior even to Goku at that time. Wounded in pride, Vegeta will decide to train with the future version of his son Trunks to get a new force suitable to defeat the enemies.

If you are a lover of Dragon Ball Z themed figures and statues, we recommend you take a look at this splendid statuette which represents the first clash between Goku and Vegeta during the narrative arc of the arrival of the Saiyans on Earth.