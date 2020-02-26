Vegeta and Goku go wild against Broly in this incredible Dragon Ball Super fan art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the years many feature films have been made on the saga created by Akira Toriyama. Among these the canonical ones, however, are not very many and only in the last period, with the release of the series of Dragon Ball Super, it was decided to give more prominence to the movies by creating original and placeable stories in the main universe.

For example, we have the latest feature film released in the current manga series, which has not only been considered by fans among the most beautiful ever made, with animations to make the eyes cheer, but also made canonical a character who has always fascinated fans since the first appearance for his enormous power: let's talk about Broly, the Super Saiyan of Legend.

A character that everyone as a child, surely even you who are reading, have hoped to see him at least once in the main series and even if for the moment this has not happened, the mere fact that a film has been dedicated to it, the canonicality in all respects has been confirmed and it has been reviewed both in terms of personal history and characterization is a huge step to giant. Who knows, maybe one day we will see it also in the series and between the pages of the manga, but for the moment, fans console themselves by dedicating spectacular fan art to the character.

If you've seen the latest movie, you'll know how Vegeta and Goku also in their form of Super Saiyan Blue, could not do anything against Broly. However hard they tried, they were reluctantly forced to merge into Gogeta. And it is precisely the moment when the two Saiyans unleash their final moves on the enemy that the artist of Twitter @ ruto830 he wanted to immortalize, from a perspective focused on the person of Vegeta, with his incredible illustration.

What do you think of the drawing you can find at the bottom of this article? The point of view a little out of the box, which is very reminiscent of the video games in the series, impressed you? Let us know below in the comments.