Vegas, green light for the revival, William Petersen and Jorja Fox ready to sign

After the announcement for the twentieth anniversary of CSI, the production of the revival begins to take its first steps and apparently two of the most important players they are already about to get on board, along with several new entries.

The original series of CSI, based in Los Angeles, it ran from 2000 to 2015 and gave rise to three spin-offs: CSI Miami (with the mythical Oratio), CSI: New York is CSI: Cyber. Historical fans haven't forgotten about Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, and both of these characters will return in the revival. Both performers, William Petersen and Jorja Fox, would be closing the contract, and Peterson will also be entrusted with the role of executive producer.

The shooting of CSI: Vegas should start in autumn 2020, obviously if the security measures related to the pandemic allow it. At the helm of the project are screenwriter Jason Tracey (Elementary) the CBS production house and the historic producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

At least four new faces will arrive to help in the delicate laboratory analyzes and in the fight against organized crime. Maxine will head the Vegas Crime Laboratory and is described as a former basketball coach who has become an expert genetics scientist, but will have to deal with divorce and a drug addicted son. Josh will instead be one of the investigators peak, born and raised in Las Vegas, in contact with the underworld. The City of Sin will also welcome Allie, a young immigrant ready to make its way into unity thanks to a brilliant mind. Finally, Chris will be another expert from a private school.

All that remains is to wait to find out more.