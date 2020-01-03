Varane tells the day he told Cristiano Ronaldo: "I am not Varane, I am Rafa"

Raphael Varane is, at 26, one of the leaders of the white wardrobe, in addition to the fourth captain of the Real Madrid. His football, strength and personality have led him to that situation eight years after his arrival in Spanish football.

Personality that already showed in 2011, when he signed for Real Madrid of the humble Lens with just 18 years. It was proven of course on the pitch – we all think of the exhibition against him Barcelona and against Messi in the semifinals of Copa in 2013-, but also in the locker room.

Good proof of this is the anecdote that the central has told the magazine Onze Mondial. Varane has remembered the day that, in a round, Cristiano Ronaldo He said, "Varane, in the middle." At that time, he replied: "I'm not Varane, I'm Rafa".

"I did not feel it as disrespectful, I am very polite, even funny in the locker room, but also shy. In any case when there are difficult times or you have to show personality, you can count on me. The players who have known me for a long time now know it. That was no time to leave me go over. That was not a matter of disrespect, but of: 'I do not see much, I am not considered', so it was a way of saying: 'I am here, I also have a name,' he explained.

Varane wanted to close the subject praising who was his teammate until his march to the Juventus: "Humanly and football I don't even have words. He accomplished something extraordinary, made the feat normal, banal. There are no words to explain the madness That is, it is huge, it is extraordinary. He taught me a lot and also surprised me. How many times have I said to myself: 'Wow, how strong. "