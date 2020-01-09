VAR in the markers and goal technology, news of the Super Cup

The chairman of the Technical Committee of Referees Carlos Velasco Carballo has presented with Carlos Clos Gomez, director of the VAR project, two technological innovations that are going to be staged in the Super Cup that is being held in Jeddah: goal technology and the system of information to the public in the video markers. The presentation was on the lawn of King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

"The arbitrations will be the same and the VAR the same but will have the help of transparency and goal line. It is difficult for a referee to see a camera if a goal has been entered or not regarding goal technology. It happens a few times but when it happens they are transcendent", recognized the leader of the referees.

"Today is a day historical for us because for the first time we will use the technology of goal a technology with an accuracy of few millimeters. A technology with fourteen cameras, seven in each goal, with incredible precision when a possible goal or a phantom goal occurs, "he explained on this matter.

Information to the public

The information system through the video markers It is another novelty in the arbitration aspect that the Super Cup will have. "The stadium assistant will understand what the VAR is checking and will be able to see the famous offside lines that it will look on the scoreboard or when the referee is checking on the monitor, viewers can see the same thing the referee is seeing. "

"If people understand what is being done the referee will be better understood. We are committed to transparency and we are in this line, we want people to know what we do. sometimes we are wrong, sometimes the referees are wrong, very few, with transparency with nothing to hide. If people see it as natural, they will understand it, "added Velasco Carballo, who acknowledged that no system is one hundred percent infallible.

"Every technological system is not infallible. If there are very certain and safe things this is one of them. In the world there are only two companies that have certified systems of the goal technology and one is the "hawk eye" . The system is totally reliable with this stadium, this ball and these cameras, "explained the president of the Technical Committee of Referees.