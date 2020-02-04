Vaporeon becomes human with the latest Pokémon-themed cosplay

Share it:

While first generation creatures like Gengar continue to appear in the Pokémon anime, fans in the real world continue to certify the good health of the brand. In fact, cosplay products continue to be inspired by both the main characters of the franchise than to the pokémon themselves, naturally portrayed in an anthropomorphized version.

The fan and cosplayer Pikauchu, already famous for having played the role of many characters from anime and video games, relaunches itself in the world of pokémon. This time not in the role of coach, but in those of pokémon, choosing one of the evolutions of Eevee as a base.

Over the past few weeks, the cosplayer has posted several photos of her on her Instagram page Vaporeon cosplay, revisited in a human key. The pokémon of water with blue scales is replicated with a dress of few elements and very similar to an armor but which does not fail to recall the many details of its physiognomy.

The helmet on the head picks up the fins of Vaporeon, while shoulder straps, bra, hip protectors and greaves recall the skin and the blue scales that protect it. The tail, however, was replicated by creating a trident-shaped weapon. Do you like how this pokémon-themed cosplay was brought?