Vanessa Redgrave and Franco Nero: story of a long love

It airs tonight on Paramount Channel Letters to Juliet, a 2010 film directed by Gary Winick which also sees the participation of Vanessa Redgrave and Franco Nero, the historic film duo that has been talking about themselves for over 50 years.

Their first meeting took place on the set of Camelot, British film from 1967 where she needless to say played the famous Queen Guinevere and he the Knight of the Round Table Lancelot. The two do not take immediately, the Redgrave among other things was already married and seemed to be a little too austere for the young Franco Nero.

An invitation to dinner from the actress, however, soon changes things; they become an inseparable couple. Together they take part in the Oscars ceremony and various productions including A quiet place in the countryside, by Elio Petri. In 1969 their only child is born, Carlo and shortly after their relationship that had driven the paparazzi crazy comes to an end.

Their lives continue separately, they both embark on new stories and continue their careers in the world of cinema but, nevertheless, they seem to be united by a thin thread. Franco Nero and Vanessa Redgrave they are reunited for many years after, their love never faded and in 2006 they secretly decide to get married. The wedding after almost 40 years from their first meeting makes you dream.

