Vanessa Huppenkothen talks about sexism that lived on Televisa: "trample your dignity"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Vanessa Huppentokhen positioned herself on the sexism she lived in Televisa when she served as a sports conductor for this television.

Huppentokhen revealed to "Sunday Formula" that on several occasions he has talked about sexism and problems that he lived on the television station in San Angel:

I have done it in several conferences, but I do not have such a bad experience, only that at work the treatment is different. Many times your dignity is trampled as a woman and the most important thing is respect for oneself and not lose dignity and self-esteem. ”

The current commentator of ESPN Mexico, said that now that she is on international television she has had the opportunity to grow much more and learn. He acknowledged that it cost him a lot of work:

"Yes it costs a lot of work but it is a daily job, it is to prepare you day by day, it is to earn you credibility and it is a daily work, it is not that I already arrived here, I am at the top ”.

Despite his controversial departure from Televisa, Huppentokhen sent a message to his former companions of the channel:

"My departure was at the right time and the truth is that I am sad to see how the group there was almost no one but I am happy and I wish them the best in this new stage, we are coworkers and finding them is very fruitful."

What do you think of feminism?

Vanessa declared herself a feminist and in favor of the movement that this year in the country:

“I am in favor of liberalization, obviously. I am a feminist but there are two currents; one the extreme and there is another one that asks for nothing more equality, same game, same rules, of not being enemies, the man is the complement of the woman and the woman of the man. It is not a competition. ”

You may also be interested: Tv Azteca cancels This is my style; Vanessa Claudio's program