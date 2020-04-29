Vanessa Huppenkothen receives painful criticism for scar

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Vanessa Huppenkothen could not take it anymore and decided to respond to all those who make fun of the scar that she has on her abdomen, since some Internet users noticed the brand so they began to attack her.

That is why the presenter instead of remaining silent decided to show everyone much more closely her scar and far from feeling bad about the attacks, she said proudly, since for her all women are beautiful.

"To all those who write criticizing my scar saying that it is horrible and that it seems that a lion bit me … He sends them off to say hello, he says that she is very pretty, she has been there for 25 years and she is very happy … This time is so valuable !!! Let's be more human… "Vanessa wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, her loyal fans immediately caught the message and supported her because they also considered the attacks related to her physique cruel, although it is not the first time that an artist has been criticized for his appearance on social networks.

"Do not waste time answering someone who does not deserve your time or energy", "How sad people who criticize and judge, you are beautiful and your scar too", they wrote in his photo which reached more than 42 thousand likes .

It is worth mentioning that Gomita, Lis Vega and even Yanet García have been questioned on more than one occasion by the figure they charge, although they, contrary to Vanessa, prefer to avoid answering their haters.

It may interest you

Carlos Rivera shaves and causes all kinds of reactions in networks

That's how beautiful Jacqueline Andere was in her youth

Ninel Conde desperately asks Giovanni Medina to return his son