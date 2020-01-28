Vanessa Hudgens with a new tattoo sends an arrow to the ex Austin Butler on Instagram

Share it:

Vanessa Hudgens has a new one tattoo which symbolizes her desire for joy and life, making her a reminder to remind her never to lose a smile no matter what happens. That it is an arrow to his ex Austin Butler Street Instagram?

Vanessa Hudgens shows the new tattoo on Instagram

After the end of the story with the colleague Austin Butler, from whom she separated before Christmas after almost 9 years of engagement, the actress of High School Musical so he shared on his page Instagram @Vanessa Hudgens a series of super sexy shots that show off the sunflower which was tattooed a few days ago on the side, along the edge of the left breast, by the artist Dragon of Bang Bang Ink of New York City. Needless to say, in a short while the shot published by Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram has collected more than 950,000 likes and over 5,000 approval comments.

A tattoo discreet and elegant, the one chosen by Hudgens who perhaps, with this gesture, wants to start a new phase of her life by fully regaining her body, claiming her freedom and saying goodbye forever to her recent past. The 31-year-old actress has always seemed happy and smiling next to Butler, suggesting that in his private life (as well as at work) things were going well, but then the first discontent, frequent departures and weeks spent away from each other began to meander between the two on the other, up to the definitive break announced in recent days.

After Austin Butler a new flirtation for Vanessa Hudgens?

The newfound singletude of the actress of The Princess Switch: Switched Again (or As A Princess 2) but it could have the days counted and indeed, according to some it would even be over for a few weeks. While fans storm Vanessa's social pages asking her to come back with her former historical Zac Efron, here actually the Hudgens would have already started a new one flirt with the NBA star Kyle Kuzma, ex of Kendall Jenner, with whom she was intercepted in recent days after a romantic dinner in a luxurious Italian restaurant in Brooklyn. What between Vanessa Hudgens and Kyle Kuzma is there a particular feeling? According to reports from a source at ET Online no, the relationship between Kyle Kuzuma and Vanessa Hudgens in fact it would be exclusively Platonic: “They went out to dinner as friends, there is nothing romantic between them". At least for now.

