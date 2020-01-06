Vanessa Hudgens is traumatized by intimate photo filtration

Share it:

The American actress Vanessa Hudgens has been several times targeted by hackers who have stolen and made her intimate photos public, but revealed that the episode she lived in 2007 marked her permanently.

It was something really traumatizing. It is bullshit that people feel they have the right to share with the world something so intimate of another person, "he confessed in an interview with the British edition of Cosmopolitan magazine published this Friday.

At that time, the actress was barely 18 years old and was in the center of media attention thanks to the three films of Disney's "High School Musical", which she starred with Zac Efron, who was her partner for five years until 2010.

It is very sad that as an actor you lose control over your private life. It seems to me that it shouldn't happen, but unfortunately if there are enough people interested, they (hackers and paparazzi) are going to do everything possible to get to know you as much as possible, "he said.

I guess it's flattering, but then they go hand in hand and end up spreading things that should be private, "he added.

At 31 and a career that includes "Bad Boys For Life," the new Will Smith movie that premieres this January, Hudgens said he has learned to handle the more "complicated" side of success in Hollywood.

I've been in situations where I have been told inappropriate things, "the actress revealed and included auditions and other professional scenarios on the list.

Now I am the type of person that if I feel uncomfortable I leave and who does not like it, bad luck, "he finished.

Hudgens is currently preparing "The Princess Switch: Switch Again," a sequel to the Netflix movie in which he played two identical young men, one of them a duchess, who changed family.

This film, directed by Michael Rohl, premiered in November 2018 on the streaming platform with a love story set in the week before Christmas.