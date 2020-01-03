Vanessa Hudgens confesses how she experienced her traumatic filtering of intimate photos as a teenager

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actress has opened in channel about this dark episode of her career.

It has been 14 years, so now it has a different prism from what happened.

It was 2006 when the movie ‘High School Musical’ became the most frantic and viral adolescent phenomenon of the moment. All his cast of interpreters – in this case it was like that – became famous overnight, especially his two protagonists who, as expected, lived a sound romance outside the cameras. We talk about Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. A sudden fame that quickly took its toll on the aforementioned actress, who lived in her own flesh one of the first leaks of intimate photos which besieged the international press. Said ‘hacking’ took place in 2007 and the media treatment the interpreter received was anything but empathic and fair.

A humiliation to which Hudgens had to respond through the middle ‘E! News ’with a famous statement:“ I want to apologize to my fans, whose support and trust are everything to me. I am ashamed of this situation and I deeply regret having taken those photos. ”

Now, fourteen years later, Vanessa has made a review of the facts with the British edition of Cosmopolitan, an interview that denotes the maturity and suffering that the event gave the actress.

“It was something completely traumatic for me. It bothers me that there is someone who is created with the power to share something so personal with the rest of the world. As an actress you completely lose control of your privacy, and this is a very sad thing. It should not be the case, but it seems that if you find it interesting for many people, they will do everything possible to know everything about you, which I suppose is flattering, but people end up taking it too far and spreading the personal. ”

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, in a 2007 archive photo. Jeff KravitzGetty Images

Unfortunately, a few years later Vanessa would face another batch of intimate photos that were made public again, something that again subjected him to media bullying and overlapping an unjustly questioned professionalism. Now, according to her, her attitude is a very different one, a sad result of the popular abuse to which she was subjected and that is already part of her past.

editoriallinks id = '98a73181-d9a2-497d-97e3-35b8677be633') (/ editoriallinks)